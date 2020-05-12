Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $6.15 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 94.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,568 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,148 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 111,316 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,700,000 after purchasing an additional 34,513 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 161,242 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $22,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 554 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP traded down $1.41 on Monday, reaching $156.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,857,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,311,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.73. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $188.96. The company has a market cap of $106.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III bought 15,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Ardour Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $206.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.44.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

