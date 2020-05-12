Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $9.94 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,182 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,198 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 57,572 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,237,342 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $55,643,000 after buying an additional 26,706 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in Comcast by 149.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 25,106 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 15,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 131,107 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,896,000 after buying an additional 13,295 shares in the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Comcast from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.19.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.16. The stock had a trading volume of 21,758,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,798,762. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.18. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The firm has a market cap of $166.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

