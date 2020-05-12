Sentry Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV stock traded up $3.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,212,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,863,606. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $97.86. The company has a market capitalization of $123.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.96 and its 200-day moving average is $84.63.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 165.18% and a net margin of 24.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,652,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.91.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.