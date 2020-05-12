Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 809 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,103 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.9% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $11,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,940,000. Finally, California Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 33,660 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,895,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.77.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $2,283,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,222,197.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,406,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $288.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,490,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,496,788. The firm has a market cap of $272.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $306.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $260.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.26.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.