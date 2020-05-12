Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MCRB. ValuEngine upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seres Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRB traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.38. 76,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,985. Seres Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.58.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.01 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,418,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,053,000 after purchasing an additional 145,097 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,418,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,053,000 after acquiring an additional 145,097 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,273,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,095,000 after acquiring an additional 198,875 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,115,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 36,200 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 503,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

