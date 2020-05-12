Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MCRB. ValuEngine upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seres Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.80.
Shares of NASDAQ:MCRB traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.38. 76,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,985. Seres Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.58.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,418,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,053,000 after purchasing an additional 145,097 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,418,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,053,000 after acquiring an additional 145,097 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,273,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,095,000 after acquiring an additional 198,875 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,115,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 36,200 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 503,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.
About Seres Therapeutics
Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).
