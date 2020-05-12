Shayne & CO. LLC Has $1.18 Million Stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Shayne & CO. LLC decreased its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. United Technologies accounts for about 0.9% of Shayne & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Shayne & CO. LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,233,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $184,697,000 after buying an additional 560,224 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 109,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,399,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 81,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,257,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 55,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,366,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,486,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,716,388,000 after purchasing an additional 322,826 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Technologies alerts:

NYSE UTX traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.67. 10,179,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. United Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $69.02 and a 1 year high of $158.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.03.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.07.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.