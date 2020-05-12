Shayne & CO. LLC Lowers Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Shayne & CO. LLC lowered its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 0.5% of Shayne & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Shayne & CO. LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $5,301,510,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,346,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,315,953,000 after buying an additional 194,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,928,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,692,788,000 after buying an additional 228,698 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,541,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,283,915,000 after buying an additional 153,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,539,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,285,439,000 after buying an additional 600,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

ADP traded down $1.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $144.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,762,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,986. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.96. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $182.32. The stock has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.92. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.51% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at $758,924.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.15.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

