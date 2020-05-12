Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) Shares Acquired by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,017,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,191,715 shares during the period. Shell Midstream Partners accounts for approximately 2.5% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Shell Midstream Partners worth $159,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 28.5% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 6,621,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,116 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,264,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,563,000 after acquiring an additional 306,559 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,171,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,694,000 after acquiring an additional 230,324 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 633.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,170,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 707,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after acquiring an additional 199,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHLX traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.70. 1,260,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,381. Shell Midstream Partners LP has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $22.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.86.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.12). Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 97.36%. The firm had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Shell Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.18%.

SHLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shell Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

In related news, major shareholder Pipeline Co Lp Shell purchased 180,507,168 shares of Shell Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,806,876,751.68. Also, insider Shawn J. Carsten purchased 8,000 shares of Shell Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $60,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,365. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 180,532,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,209,683 in the last three months.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

