Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shiloh Industries, Inc. is a global supplier of lightweighting, noise and vibration solutions to the automotive, commercial vehicle and industrial markets, capable of delivering solutions in aluminum, magnesium, steel and high-strength steel alloys to original equipment manufacturers and suppliers. The company offers one of the broadest portfolio of lightweighting solutions in the industry through their BlankLight (TM), CastLight (TM) and StampLight (TM) brands. Shiloh designs and manufactures components in body, chassis and powertrain systems with expertise in precision blanks, ShilohCore (TM) acoustic laminates, aluminum and steel laser welded blanks, complex stampings, modular assemblies, aluminum and magnesium die casting, as well as precision machined components. Shiloh has operations, sales and technical centers throughout Asia, Europe and North America. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shiloh Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Shares of SHLO traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.87. 6,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,379. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88. The company has a market cap of $22.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Shiloh Industries has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $6.41.

Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $243.49 million for the quarter. Shiloh Industries had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shiloh Industries will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHLO. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shiloh Industries during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Shiloh Industries by 1,280.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,207 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shiloh Industries during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Shiloh Industries by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 40,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Shiloh Industries by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares during the last quarter. 40.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shiloh Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lightweighting solutions to automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. The company produces components primarily for body structure, chassis, and propulsion systems. Its solution materials include aluminum, magnesium, steel, high strength steel alloys, and acoustic laminates; body structure components comprise shock towers, instrument panels/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel supports, seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, liftgates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dashpanels, and body sides; and chassis systems components, such as cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers, ptu covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges.

