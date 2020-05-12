Shore Bancshares, Inc. (SHBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on May 29th

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Shore Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 29.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Shore Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 70.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Shore Bancshares to earn $0.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

SHBI stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $9.21. 480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,948. Shore Bancshares has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.20 million. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 8.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that Shore Bancshares will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SHBI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Shore Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

