Short Interest in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) Decreases By 32.4%

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 219,500 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the April 15th total of 324,500 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Shares of PCYG stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,064. The firm has a market cap of $108.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.01 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average of $4.78. Park City Group has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.63 million during the quarter. Park City Group had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 5.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCYG. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in Park City Group by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 410,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 86,445 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 402,672 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Park City Group by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 19,208 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Park City Group during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Park City Group by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,510,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 374,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PCYG. Loop Capital cut shares of Park City Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Park City Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in the United States. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution that is used for sourcing products, and enables to screen and choose suppliers; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions, which enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

