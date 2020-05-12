Short Interest in Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) Decreases By 22.3%

Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 130,900 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the April 15th total of 168,400 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Priority Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 829.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 169,153 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Priority Technology by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Priority Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Southside Capital LLC increased its position in Priority Technology by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Southside Capital LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 84,531 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Priority Technology by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 10,766 shares during the period. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRTH traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.33. 18,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,092. Priority Technology has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $8.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.66 million and a PE ratio of -2.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average is $2.57.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $98.18 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Priority Technology will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer Payments; and Commercial Payments and Managed Services. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance.

