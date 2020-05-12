Short Interest in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Decreases By 20.6%

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 361,700 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the April 15th total of 455,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

PFIE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Roth Capital cut Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Profire Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Profire Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

NASDAQ:PFIE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.84. 2,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,174. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.27. Profire Energy has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $2.02. The firm has a market cap of $46.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.49.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.45 million for the quarter. Profire Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 327,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 93,400 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Profire Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Profire Energy by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,279,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 150,620 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Profire Energy by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 794,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 114,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,487,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 124,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner-management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex and multi-faceted oilfield appliances; safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, and other combustion related equipment; and chemical-management systems to monitor and manage chemical-injection process to ensure that optimal levels of chemicals are injected.

