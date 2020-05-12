Short Interest in R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) Drops By 20.3%

R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,990,000 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the April 15th total of 6,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.00. 47,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average is $11.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -463.27, a P/E/G ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.52. R1 RCM has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $13.99.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $320.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.76 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 174.42% and a net margin of 2.44%. R1 RCM’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that R1 RCM will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RCM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

In related news, Director Albert Rene Zimmerli bought 9,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $99,203.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,703.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $45,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,064,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,708,440.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCM. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in R1 RCM in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,761,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

