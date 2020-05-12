Short Interest in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) Rises By 33.2%

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,650,000 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the April 15th total of 3,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,709,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of ROIC traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,919,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $19.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average is $14.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.33.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $74.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.06 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 3.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $20.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

In other news, Director Eric S. Zorn bought 29,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.22 per share, for a total transaction of $268,412.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,182.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 34,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 31,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 79,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

