Short Interest in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Increases By 104.7%

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, an increase of 104.7% from the April 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Gerald T. Garland purchased 10,000 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $38,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,358.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get RF Industries alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in RF Industries by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 746,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 25,978 shares during the last quarter. THB Asset Management raised its holdings in RF Industries by 16.6% in the first quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 302,802 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 43,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of RF Industries by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 54,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. 30.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RFIL remained flat at $$5.56 during midday trading on Monday. 19,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,344. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average of $5.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.08. RF Industries has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $8.89.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.40 million. RF Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 5.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that RF Industries will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. RF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RFIL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of RF Industries in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's RF Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, manufactures, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.