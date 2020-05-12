Short Interest in Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) Decreases By 32.1%

Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,500 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the April 15th total of 146,600 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of SAR traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,280. The stock has a market cap of $150.37 million, a PE ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.69. Saratoga Investment has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.08.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $1.84. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 95.36% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $17.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Saratoga Investment news, Director George Cabell Williams III bought 12,104 shares of Saratoga Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $157,473.04. Also, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $104,080.00. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAR. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 40,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Saratoga Investment by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $1,018,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Saratoga Investment by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 24,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

SAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Tuesday. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Saratoga Investment from $27.50 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

