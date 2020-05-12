Short Interest in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Drops By 23.8%

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 718,500 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the April 15th total of 942,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Schnitzer Steel Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SCHN traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.17. 23,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,571. The firm has a market cap of $425.45 million, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.38. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.12.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.72%.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

Recommended Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.