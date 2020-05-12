Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Given New $38.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) had its price objective cut by JMP Securities from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Shotspotter from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Shotspotter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Shotspotter from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Shotspotter in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their target price on shares of Shotspotter from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.11.

Shares of NASDAQ SSTI traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.79. 365,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,649. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.01 and its 200 day moving average is $27.67. Shotspotter has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $49.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.79.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Shotspotter had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $10.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Shotspotter will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $38,885.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,492.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,432 shares of company stock worth $111,183 over the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shotspotter by 695.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shotspotter during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shotspotter during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Shotspotter during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Shotspotter by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

