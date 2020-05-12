Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Short Interest Down 17.6% in April

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the April 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 564,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Hovde Group downgraded Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

NASDAQ:SBNY traded down $6.22 on Tuesday, hitting $95.85. The stock had a trading volume of 32,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,836. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $68.98 and a 1 year high of $148.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.80.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.31). Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 27.75%. The company had revenue of $362.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.