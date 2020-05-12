Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the April 15th total of 39,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,952. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.50. The stock has a market cap of $152.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.69. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $14.89.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.21 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 11.55%. Analysts forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other Silvercrest Asset Management Group news, CEO Richard R. Hough III purchased 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $49,648.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,624. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Allen Gray acquired 2,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $25,614.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,714.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 8,131 shares of company stock valued at $75,999. Insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 429,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 19,277 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 579,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. 44.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

