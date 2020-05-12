Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Simulations Plus, Inc., is a premier developer of groundbreaking drug discovery and development simulation software, which is licensed to and used in the conduct of drug research by major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide. They have two other businesses, Words+, Inc. and FutureLab, which are based on its proprietary software technologies. “

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Simulations Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Simulations Plus from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

Shares of SLP traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.48. The stock had a trading volume of 7,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,152. Simulations Plus has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.72 and its 200 day moving average is $34.43. The firm has a market cap of $712.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.04 and a beta of -0.26.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Simulations Plus had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 23.83%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total transaction of $761,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,874,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,579,020.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $2,631,600 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 126.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. 50.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simulations Plus (SLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.