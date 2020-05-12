SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SmartFinancial, Inc. is a bank holding company which provide banking services to individuals and corporate through its subsidiaries SmartBank and Cornerstone Community Bank. It offers deposit products, loan products, e-banking services consisting of online bill payments, smart pay, e-statements, mobile banking as well as debit and credit cards. SmartFinancial, Inc. is based in Knoxville, Tennessee. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SMBK. ValuEngine lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.67.

SmartFinancial stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,274. The stock has a market cap of $209.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.78. SmartFinancial has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day moving average of $19.58.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.37 million. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 7.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that SmartFinancial will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.90%.

In other SmartFinancial news, Director David Austin Ogle bought 3,000 shares of SmartFinancial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.68 per share, with a total value of $50,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 177,579 shares in the company, valued at $2,962,017.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William Young Sr. Carroll bought 2,000 shares of SmartFinancial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $31,760.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,951.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $271,900. Corporate insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMBK. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SmartFinancial by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in SmartFinancial by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SmartFinancial in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in SmartFinancial in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. 40.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

