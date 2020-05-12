SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Short Interest Update

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,850,000 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the April 15th total of 31,220,000 shares. Currently, 56.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Shares of SmileDirectClub stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.09. 28,583,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,127,679. SmileDirectClub has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $21.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $196.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that SmileDirectClub will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $43,520.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,480,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter valued at about $582,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter valued at about $917,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 137.3% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 49,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SDC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $31.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.