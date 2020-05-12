SmileDirectClub Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 72,996 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 90% compared to the average daily volume of 38,418 call options.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $43,520.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter worth $17,480,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter worth $582,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter worth $917,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in SmileDirectClub by 137.3% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 49,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the period. 22.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SDC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.42.

Shares of NASDAQ SDC traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.09. 28,583,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,127,679. SmileDirectClub has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $21.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion and a PE ratio of -7.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.91.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $196.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SmileDirectClub will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

