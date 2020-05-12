Smithfield Trust Co. Acquires 138,365 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,647,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,365 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 14.2% of Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Smithfield Trust Co. owned approximately 0.60% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $135,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.68. 28,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,926,948. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $82.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.25.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

