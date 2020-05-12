Smithfield Trust Co. Acquires 32,763 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,763 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Smithfield Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Smithfield Trust Co. owned approximately 0.30% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $8,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,708,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $432,000. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 68,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $39.11. 10,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,348. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $30.92 and a twelve month high of $50.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.02.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.