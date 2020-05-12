Smithfield Trust Co. Buys 602 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNC. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $1.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.21. The company had a trading volume of 563,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,801. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $79.41 and a 1-year high of $161.79. The stock has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.07.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 10.16%. PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura Securities raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.93.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total value of $632,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,440,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $1,545,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,731,501.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

See Also: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.