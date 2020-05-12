Smithfield Trust Co. Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Smithfield Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 12,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 15,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $2.42 on Tuesday, hitting $175.66. The stock had a trading volume of 79,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,036. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $192.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.17.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

