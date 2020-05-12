Smithfield Trust Co. Decreases Position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Smithfield Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Unilever by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 3.9% in the first quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

UN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays raised Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus lowered their price target on Unilever from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of Unilever stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $49.05. 326,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,568,063. The firm has a market cap of $83.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.24. Unilever NV has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $63.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.4445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

