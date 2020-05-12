Smithfield Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Smithfield Trust Co. cut its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,887,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $3,431,777.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,068,161.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KMB shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.70.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $137.84. The company had a trading volume of 108,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,237. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $149.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. Kimberly Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

