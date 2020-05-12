Smithfield Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Smithfield Trust Co. decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.36.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $4.76 on Tuesday, hitting $371.80. 95,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,483. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $105.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.99 EPS. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

