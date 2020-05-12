Smithfield Trust Co. Has $1.24 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Smithfield Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,825,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $3.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.42. The company had a trading volume of 21,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,771. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.11. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

