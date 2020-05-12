Smithfield Trust Co. Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.27.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,722,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,930,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.52. The firm has a market cap of $59.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.60. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 942.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $50,356.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,158 shares in the company, valued at $3,111,956.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $1,168,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 856,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,361,805.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,517 shares of company stock valued at $7,048,905 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

