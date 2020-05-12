Smithfield Trust Co. Has $864,000 Stock Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Smithfield Trust Co. cut its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 2,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total value of $378,516.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,721,963.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $231,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,426,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,221 shares of company stock valued at $4,169,477. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.38.

Accenture stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.14. 166,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,433,260. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.46 and its 200-day moving average is $191.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $119.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. Accenture’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

