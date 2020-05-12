Smithfield Trust Co. Has $959,000 Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Smithfield Trust Co. lowered its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,234 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 99.9% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 2,300.0% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra downgraded shares of General Electric to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.49.

NYSE:GE traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.01. The company had a trading volume of 84,999,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,921,744. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $53.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.02. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

