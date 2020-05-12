Smithfield Trust Co. Increases Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. Cowen increased their target price on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine downgraded AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.50.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.32. The company had a trading volume of 14,423,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,589,596. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.74. The firm has a market cap of $123.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 165.18% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,652,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

