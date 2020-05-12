Smithfield Trust Co. Invests $677,000 in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS)

Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 38,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000. Smithfield Trust Co. owned approximately 0.21% of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 80.8% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 54,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 24,319 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at $347,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 49,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 16,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 3,489.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 34,893 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SOXS traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $9.17. The stock had a trading volume of 524,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,475,177. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.32. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $79.00.

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

