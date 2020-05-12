Smithfield Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Smithfield Trust Co. cut its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,270 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the software company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 2,957 shares of the software company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the software company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded down $6.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $365.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,805,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,920. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $328.61 and its 200 day moving average is $326.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $177.07 billion, a PE ratio of 55.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total transaction of $201,204.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,863.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total transaction of $1,741,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 54,874 shares in the company, valued at $19,110,419.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,698 shares of company stock worth $3,814,506. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.44.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

