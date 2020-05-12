Smithfield Trust Co. Purchases 307 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,218 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 86,463 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,086,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 12,037 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $4.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,491,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,363,105. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $221.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.45. The company has a market capitalization of $134.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.48.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

