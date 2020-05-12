Smithfield Trust Co. Purchases 37,054 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 523,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,054 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Smithfield Trust Co. owned about 0.16% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $37,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,300.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of VYM traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.15. The company had a trading volume of 100,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,790. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.20. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $60.07 and a 52 week high of $94.86.

