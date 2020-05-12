Smithfield Trust Co. Sells 20,762 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Smithfield Trust Co. lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,762 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 23,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 18,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of IEMG stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $43.64. The stock had a trading volume of 865,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,498,473. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.00. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.65 and a one year high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.