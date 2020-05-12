Smithfield Trust Co. Sells 333 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Smithfield Trust Co. reduced its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 40,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. NS Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 143,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 65,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,113,284.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David L. Porges bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $274.67 per share, with a total value of $824,010.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,639 shares of company stock worth $20,863,319. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.71.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.38. The company had a trading volume of 245,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,803. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $174.80 and a fifty-two week high of $283.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $111.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.36.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

