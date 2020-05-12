Smithfield Trust Co. Sells 37,421 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Smithfield Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,421 shares during the quarter. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Smithfield Trust Co. owned approximately 0.22% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $8,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHM. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Shares of SHM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,158. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.04 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.97.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

