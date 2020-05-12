Smithfield Trust Co. Sells 48 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Smithfield Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Markel were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Markel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 354,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $418,758,000 after buying an additional 12,694 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MKL shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $945.00 price objective on shares of Markel in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $892.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,029.00.

Markel stock traded down $23.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $835.07. 3,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,319. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $710.52 and a 52-week high of $1,347.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.33 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $893.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,097.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $15.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.34 by $6.10. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Markel had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Markel news, Director Debora J. Wilson purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $822.82 per share, for a total transaction of $822,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,078.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,453,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

