Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNOA) Short Interest Down 30.8% in April

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNOA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the April 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SNOA stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.25. 260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,885. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $8.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average is $4.99.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.68 million for the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 25.58% and a negative return on equity of 44.11%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNOA) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,235 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.41% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and markets solutions for the treatment of chronic skin conditions and advanced tissue care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Levicyn, a hypochlorous acid (HOCl) based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a product indicated to promote healing through the management of new and old scars resulting from surgical procedures and trauma wounds or burns; SebuDerm, a product indicated to manage and relieve the burning, itching, pain, and distraction associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis; and Ceramax, a Lipogrid based skin barrier cream indicated to relieve and manage the burning and itching associated with various skin conditions.

