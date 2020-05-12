South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the April 15th total of 64,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 310.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 1,378.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 2,204.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPFI traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,235. South Plains Financial has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $233.46 million and a P/E ratio of 7.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.92.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $49.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.15 million. Equities research analysts forecast that South Plains Financial will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.10%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPFI. BidaskClub cut shares of South Plains Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of South Plains Financial in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

