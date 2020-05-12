SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the April 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 476,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of SpartanNash from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

Shares of SpartanNash stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.54. The company had a trading volume of 46,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,796. The stock has a market cap of $700.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.70. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $18.67.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in SpartanNash by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,287,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,339,000 after buying an additional 31,912 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in SpartanNash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,311,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in SpartanNash by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 396,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after buying an additional 12,938 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in SpartanNash by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 127,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in SpartanNash by 315.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 120,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 91,144 shares during the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

