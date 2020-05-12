SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 50.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,858 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Benin Management CORP boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 3,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,121,000 after acquiring an additional 34,888 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $159.62. 11,190,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,866,113. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $119.83 and a one year high of $164.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.11.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

