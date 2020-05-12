SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stake Lifted by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 427.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,475 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 10.2% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $11,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 20,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period.

Shares of GLD traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,186,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,866,113. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.41. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $119.83 and a 1 year high of $164.42.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

